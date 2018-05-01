Sundial partners with Olds College to create training programs that will prepare participants for employment in the cannabis industry

MD Rocky View, AB, May 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Sundial Growers Inc. ("Sundial") and Olds College have agreed to collaborate to develop a Cannabis Production Program. The Continuing Education program will teach in-demand skills and provide hands-on training to prepare participants for employment at cannabis production facilities.

"Sundial is committed to the development of a highly skilled cannabis production workforce in Alberta," explained Sundial's CEO, Torsten Kuenzlen. "This partnership with Olds College allows us to support our local community while preparing individuals for employment in the cannabis industry."

Sundial will provide Olds College with subject matter experts to advise on course curriculum and the skills required for success in the industry. Additionally, Sundial will provide students with access to their production facilities in order to gain real life experience as part of the field study portion of the program. The agreement also includes a research component where Sundial will consider Olds College requests to conduct applied research activities related to cannabis production within the Company's facilities and under the purview of their ACMPR license.

"Our employees are excited about collaborating with Olds College on the development of this program," added Kuenzlen. "In addition to learning industry developed curriculum online, students will gain first-hand experience in our state-of-the-art, purpose-built, flagship facility in Olds."

The program will consist of four on-line modules that include: Understanding the ACMPR; Good Manufacturing Processes; Good Processing Practices; Documentation and Traceability; Sanitation Processes; and Growing Facility Maintenance. Upon completion of the online modules, students will have an opportunity to participate in a short work experience field study at Sundial where they will apply the production practices from the program in a hands-on environment. Registration for the new Cannabis Production Program opens May 1st, with delivery starting July 3, 2018.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial Growers Inc. ("Sundial") is a privately held, Alberta-based Health Canada ACMPR-approved licensed producer of medical cannabis. Sundial combines tried and true heartland farming practices with innovative horticultural techniques to grow a select range of cannabis strains. Our focus is on producing consistent cannabis that our customers can trust.

Sundial currently operates a 31,000 square foot production facility in Rocky View, Alberta, and has two separate production facilities in various stages of completion and licensing. By 2020, we expect to be one of the leading cannabis companies in the country with a projected production of over 100 million grams of dry cannabis and the ability to process over 32 million grams of cannabis extracts.

For more information about Sundial Growers Inc., visit www.sundialgrowers.com.

About Olds College

Olds College is the premier Canadian integrated learning and applied research community specializing in agriculture, horticulture, land and environmental management. Olds College first opened its doors in 1913, and now includes programming that covers Animal Sciences, Horticulture, Land & Water, Fashion, Business, Hospitality & Tourism, and Trades & Apprenticeships.

SOURCE Sundial Growers