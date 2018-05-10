SunOpta Inc. to Present at the BMO Capital Markets 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading global company focused on organic, non-genetically modified and specialty foods, today announced that David Colo, Chief Executive Officer and Robert McKeracher, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the BMO Capital Markets’ 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference, at the Grand Hyatt in New York, New York on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 10:10 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be available to interested parties via a live audio webcast. The webcast will be available via the "Investors" tab on SunOpta's website at http://investor.sunopta.com/event-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be archived online for 30 days.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. is a leading global company focused on organic, non-genetically modified ("non-GMO") and specialty foods. SunOpta specializes in the sourcing, processing and packaging of organic and non-GMO food products, integrated from seed through packaged products; with a focus on strategic vertically integrated business models. SunOpta's organic and non-GMO food operations revolve around value-added grain, seed, fruit and vegetable based product offerings, supported by a global sourcing and supply infrastructure.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510006096/en/