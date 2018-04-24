Sun Hydraulics Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results after the close of financial markets on Monday, May 7, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast the following day to review its financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow. Participants will have the ability to ask questions on either the teleconference call or the webcast.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8573

Internet webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.sunhydraulics.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, May 15, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13678573. The webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.sunhydraulics.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Sun

Sun Hydraulics Corporation is an industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. In the hydraulics market, the Company is a leading manufacturer of high-performance screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets. In the electronics market, the Company is a global provider of innovative electronic control, display and instrumentation solutions for both recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment.

For more information about Sun, please visit www.sunhydraulics.com.

