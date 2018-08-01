01.08.2018 17:17:00

Structural Heart Devices Global Market - Forecast To 2024

LONDON, August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural heart devices has emerged as a new focus area of medical device manufacturers as the population of most developed and developing countries continue to become older and risk of cardiovascular diseases increase with aging.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3672626

The cardiovascular diseases which also include structural heart diseases have become leading cause of death. It is projected that, with newfound prosperity due to globalization and industrialization has led to changing lifestyle leading to increasing risk of younger people developing cardiovascular diseases. The increased interest has led to development of new technologies and devices that are less invasive and address the need of treatment of patients who are considered too weak to withstand the trauma of an open heart surgery.

According to IQ4I Analysis, Structural heart device market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR to reach $15,671.0 million by 2024. The structural heart device market is classified based on product, product type and geography. The Structural heart devices market in this report is segmented by Product, Product type and Geography. Structural heart devices by product are segmented into Repair devices and Replacement devices. Repair devices by product type is segmented into Surgical Heart Repair (Annuloplasty) and Transcatheter heart repair devices. Transcatheter heart repair devices are further classified as Valvuloplasty, Occluders, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Others (Chordal replacement in mitral valve repair, Transcatheter tricuspid valve repair and Ventricular remodelling). Replacement devices by product type are segmented into Surgical Valve Replacement and Transcatheter Valve Replacement. Surgical valve replacement devices are further sub-segmented into Mechanical valves and Tissue valves. Transcatheter Valve Replacement devices are sub-segmented into Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), Transcatheter Mitral valve replacement (TMVR), Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement (TPVR).

The structural heart devices global market is segmented into repair and replacement devices based on the products. The replacement devices segment held the largest market revenue in 2017 and expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2017 to 2024. In structural heart repair devices segment, transcatheter repair device held the largest share in 2017 and is projected to grow at a strong CAGR to reach $3,165.7 million by 2024. Among transcatheter repair devices, Transcatheter mitral valve repair device held the largest share in 2017 and is projected to grow at high double digit CAGR from 2017 to 2024. The Structural heart Replacement segment is dominated by Transcatheter valve replacement in 2017 and expected to grow at a strong CAGR to reach $10,232.0 million by 2024. Among the Surgical valve replacement devices, Tissue valves held the largest share of 85.3% in 2017 and are expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2017 to 2024. Among the Transcatheter valve replacement devices, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) devices held the largest share in 2017 and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) devices is expected to grow at high double digit CAGR from 2017 to 2024.

The structural heart devices market by geography is divided into North America (U.S., Others), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Others), Asia-pacific (Japan, China, Korea, Others) and Rest of the World (Brazil, Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Others).

North America region commanded the largest revenue in 2017 due to high prevalence of cardiovascular disease such as heart failure, cardiogenic shock, dilated cardiomyopathy, ventricular insufficiency; Valvular heart disease, congenital heart diseases and growth in aging population and favorable reimbursement coverage led the market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at double digit CAGR during the forecasting period owing to the rapidly increasing aging population with high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure and rise in healthcare spending in the emerging countries, such as India and China.

Some of the major players in structural heart devices market include Abbott laboratories (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (U.S.), Edward Lifesciences (U.S.), LivaNova (U.K.), Lepu Medicals (China), JenaValve Technologies GmbH (Germany), Braile biomedia (Brazil), Cryolife (U.S.), Labcore Laboratories ltd (Brazil).

The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North América
• U.S.
• Others

Europe
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• Others

Asia-Pacific
• Japan
• China
• Korea
• Others

• Rest of the World (RoW)
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin América
• Middle East & Others

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3672626

About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/structural-heart-devices-global-market--forecast-to-2024-300690253.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:47
Fuchs Petrolub Vz. – Rally an die Hürde
31.07.18
Vontobel: derimail - Heute Zeichnungsschluss: Partizipationszertifikat auf Facebook - mit 25% Sicherheitspuffer
31.07.18
Die Luft wird dünner für den SMI
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Zentralbank erreicht ihre Ziele
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Diese sieben Luxus-Aktien überleben jeden Handelskrieg
Wie die Zukunft von Tesla laut Experten aussieht - und was Apple damit zu tun hat
Nach verbalen Ausfällen: Sollte Elon Musk bei Tesla bleiben?
CS-Aktien nach zweitem Quartal über den Erwartungen gesucht
Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie auf Rekordniveau
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
GAM suspendiert Investment-Verantwortlichen: Gewinnrückgang bestätigt - Aktien im Minus
Dow schliesst mit Gewinn - warten auf Apple-Zahlen
Dialog Semiconductor beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Synaptics - Aktie im Aufwind

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wegen Feiertag geschlossen -- DAX schliesst leichter
Am Mittwoch ruhte der Börsenhandel in der Schweiz wegen des heimischen Nationalfeiertags. In Deutschland gab der Leitindex derweil nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB