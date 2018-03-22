Strengthening Investor Education through Financial Journalism

TORONTO, March 22, 2018 /CNW/ - On 21 March 2018, CFA Society Toronto announced the winners of the three award categories at the 2018 Financial Journalism Awards reception.

The Financial Journalism Awards were created to acknowledge the contributions of Canadian-based financial publications and journalists who show true commitment to high professional standards. CFA Society Toronto recognizes their contributions towards improving transparency, strengthening investor education which serves to shape a trustworthy and forward thinking financial industry. The three award categories are: Publication of the Year, Journalist of the Year, and The Spirit of the Future of Finance. The Spirit of the Future of Finance award launched in support of CFA Institute's global Future of Finance initiative.

The winners for the 2018 Financial Journalism Awards are:

Publication of the Year Journalist of the Year The Spirit of the Future of Finance Bloomberg James Langton

Investment Executive The New Kid on The Infrastructure Block

Martha Porado, Benefits Canada

Congratulations to all our 2018 Financial Journalism Award winners and thank you for your contributions in building a stronger financial community.

