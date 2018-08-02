Stratos Aircraft Introduces The Stratos 716

REDMOND, Ore., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Aircraft presented an update on its VLJ program and introduced the Stratos 716 model. The Stratos 716 is an evolution of the 714 Proof of Concept (PoC) aircraft. "When we introduced the Proof of Concept aircraft last year the marketplace feedback was tremendous," said Stratos CTO, Carsten Sundin. "It was clear that the market is looking for the performance and comfort we were offering, but in a true 6-place aircraft. We have achieved this with the 716."

The Stratos 716 has a 31" longer and 3.5" wider cabin than the 714 PoC aircraft introduced at Oshkosh in 2017. The Stratos 716 is a "multi-role" VLJ designed to comfortably seat 6 people to support personal, business and air taxi use.

The Stratos 714 test aircraft has completed 130 test flights and logged 185 hours. "The 714 PoC aircraft has served a vital role in advancing the design towards the 716. We will first offer the 716X, as an experimental kit aircraft. We see producing a limited number of kit aircraft as a logical step towards certification. It also allows customers who don't want to wait for certification an opportunity to own and operate a Stratos 716X much sooner," said Sundin.

The all carbon fiber 716X features trailing link gear, is powered by a Pratt & Whitney JT15D-5 and is configured with dual G3X screens, GTN 750 MFD, integrated Garmin Autopilot, dual standby attitude indicators, custom switch panels, fully automated pressurization system and air conditioning.

The Stratos 716X kit will be comprehensive and include a builder's assist program. "We are excited to be able to introduce the 716X builder's assist program," said Sundin. "This program will allow us to deliver the 716X to a very select group of customers very soon while we continue with the program for the 716 Certified aircraft." The first position for the Stratos 716X has been sold and is currently in production at the company's facility in Redmond, Oregon. Stratos Aircraft will announce the cost of the 716X kit and other program details and take orders in Q4 of this year.

Stratos Aircraft has invested significantly in facilities totaling over 41,000 sq. ft. in Redmond, Oregon to support the production of the Stratos 716. "Our newest facility is a state-of the-art composite manufacturing facility and includes advanced technology including a CNC ply cutter and laser projectors to aid in the placement of each ply during the construction of the carbon fiber composite parts," said Sundin.

