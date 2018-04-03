Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call First-Quarter 2018 Results

LONDON, April 3, 2018 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will hold a presentation and conference call to discuss the Company's unaudited results for the first quarter of 2018 on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 1:00pm CEST (7:00am EDT, 12:00pm BST) in the auditorium at Swedbank, Filipstad Brygge 1, 0115, Oslo, Norway.



The presentation and call will be hosted by:

- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Those who wish to participate may dial +44 (0)330 336 9105 (UK), +1 323 794 2093 (US & Canada) or +47 2100 2610 (Norway) and quote the code: 9600788. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the call. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the

Stolt-Nielsen website at: https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

