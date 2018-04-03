<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.04.2018 17:30:38

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call First-Quarter 2018 Results

LONDON, April 3, 2018 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will hold a presentation and conference call to discuss the Company's unaudited results for the first quarter of 2018 on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 1:00pm CEST (7:00am EDT, 12:00pm BST) in the auditorium at Swedbank, Filipstad Brygge 1, 0115, Oslo, Norway.
  
The presentation and call will be hosted by:

-           Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
-           Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Those who wish to participate may dial +44 (0)330 336 9105 (UK), +1 323 794 2093 (US & Canada) or +47 2100 2610 (Norway) and quote the code: 9600788.  Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the call.  A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the
Stolt-Nielsen website at: https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Stolt-Nielsen Limited via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Stolt-Nielsen Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Stolt-Nielsen Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:46
Gold kommt mit Schwung aus der Osterpause
11:03
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:41
Vontobel: derimail - Dürfen wir Ihnen drei "attraktive Schweden" vorstellen?
08:36
SMI vor leichterem Start in den April
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd 12.22 -2.26% Stolt-Nielsen Ltd

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hedgefonds-Manager John Thompson: Tesla steht kurz vor dem Bankrott
Roche erhält für Alecensa in der Schweiz Zulassung bei Lungenkrebs - Aktie im Minus
SMI deutlich leichter -- Chinas Strafzölle belasten DAX
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Warum Warren Buffett sein erfolgreichstes Investment als "grössten Fehler" bezeichnet
Nach Flammenwerfern: Elon Musk verkauft jetzt Steine
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Trader wetten vermehrt gegen Tesla-Anleihen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI deutlich leichter -- Chinas Strafzölle belasten DAX
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt ist nach Ostern schwach in die verkürzte Börsenwoche gestartet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB