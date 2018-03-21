Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction Ahead Of Fed Announcement - U.S. Commentary

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Wednesday following the rebound seen in the previous session. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 29.43 points or 0.1 percent at 24,697.84, the Nasdaq is up 8.15 points or 0.1 percent at 7,372.46 and the S&P 500 is up 0.82 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 2,717.76.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of this afternoon's monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders are likely to keep an eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for future rate hikes.

New Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first press conference as head of the central bank is also likely to attract considerable attention.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing a much bigger than expected increase in existing home sales in the month of February.

NAR said existing home sales jumped by 3.0 percent to an annual rate of 5.54 million in February from a rate of 5.38 million in January. Economists had expected existing home sales to rise by 0.5 percent.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Energy stocks are seeing considerable strength, however, with another spike by the price of crude oil contributing to the advance by the sector.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Australia's S&P ASX 200 Index rose by 0.2 percent. The Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved lower ahead of the anticipated rate hike by the Fed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.4 basis points at 2.903 percent.