<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.05.2018 17:04:20

Stillfront Group AB: Stillfront Publishes 2017 Annual Report

PRESS RELEASE 
May 4, 2018

Stillfront Publishes 2017 Annual Report

Stillfront Group AB (publ) is today publishing its Annual Report for 2017. The report is available at Stillfronts web site www.stillfront.com/site/investor-relations/financial-reports/.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sten Wranne, CFO
Phone: +46 705 851 258
sten@stillfront.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through nine near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany and Goodgame Studios in Germany. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

Selected Games

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel is a widely acclaimed console game developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Tank Storm and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. EMPIRE and BIG FARM are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios.

Nasdaq First North Ticker Symbol: SF
Certified Adviser: Avanza Bank, phone +46 8 409 421 20



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Stillfront Group AB via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Stillfront Group ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stillfront Group ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

16:16
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
13:02
China öffnet Handel mit Eisenerz
08:37
SMI bleibt erneut am April-Hoch hängen
30.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Türkische Konjunktur überraschend stark
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stillfront Group AB 17.92 -1.59% Stillfront Group AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Tesla schreibt Rekordverlust - Musks Auftritt bringt Aktie deutlich unter Druck
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Darum stabilisiert sich der Euro - zum Franken weiter seitwärts
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit positiven Vorzeichen
Die US-Indizes zeigen sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB