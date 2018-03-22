Stillfront: EMPIRE: Millennium Wars launches next week

PRESS RELEASE

March 22, 2018

EMPIRE: Millennium Wars launches next week on Android and iOS

Goodgame Studios is proud to announce that its newest game, EMPIRE: Millennium Wars, will be launched globally next week on iOS and Android. The game is a new addition to Goodgame's portfolio under the EMPIRE brand, and will sit alongside EMPIRE and EMPIRE: Four Kingdoms. The first game under the EMPIRE brand was launched in 2011, and the EMPIRE brand has generated more than 880 million USD in user spend since.

EMPIRE: Millennium Wars will provide a new and unique experience that will allow players to build their corporate empire on Mars, where they can compete with other players to dominate the mining industry of Mars and use any means necessary to crush their rivals and ultimately rule the Mars Trade Federation.

This marks the second new major game release from Goodgame within the last six months. The Q1 2018 release of EMPIRE: Millennium Wars follows the highly successful launch in Q4 2017 of Goodgame's BIG FARM: Mobile Harvest. The launch will be a ladder launch, meaning a step-by-step approach.

"Goodgame's EMPIRE brand is one of the most valuable brands within strategy games world-wide. Thus, expanding the brand is a logical step with lots of potential." says Jörgen Larsson, CEO of Stillfront. "After the recent success of BIG FARM: Mobile Harvest I'm very optimistic on this upcoming launch."

"The feedback so far has been extremely positive", says industry veteran Simon Andrews who is leading the studio responsible for EMPIRE: Millennium Wars. "The massive amount of pre-registrations was way beyond our expectations and makes me even more eager for seeing the game released globally."

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jörgen Larsson, CEO, Stillfront

+46-70-321 18 00

jorgen@stillfront.com

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through nine near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany and Goodgame Studios in Germany. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel is a widely acclaimed console game developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Tank Storm and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. Empire and Big Farm are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios.

Nasdaq First North Ticker Symbol: SF

Certified Adviser: Avanza Bank, phone +46 8 4094 2120

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on Mar 22, 2018.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Stillfront Group AB via Globenewswire

