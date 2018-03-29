<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.03.2018 22:10:00

Stephen P. Sarno Joins Connection as CFO

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, announced today that Stephen P. Sarno has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer reporting to Timothy McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Sarno’s appointment was effective on March 28, 2018. Prior to joining Connection, Mr. Sarno served as Chief Financial Officer of Wyless, Inc., a privately held international provider of wireless data communication services. Previously he has served as Chief Accounting Officer of several other public companies including Sapient Corporation, a global services firm, and Exa Corporation, a global developer and distributor of computer-aided engineering software and was a Senior Manager for 10 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has a wide range of accounting, finance, and reporting skills, substantial public and private company experience and is a CPA in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

"We are excited to have Steve join our team,” said Mr. McGrath. "His impressive track record in technology and his senior financial management experience will be an asset to the Company and a welcome addition to our team.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2008 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800-800-5555), (the original business of PC Connection) operating through our PC Connection Sales Corp. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small- and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 300,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800-800-0019), operating through our GovConnection, Inc. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561-237-3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, operating through our MoreDirect, Inc. subsidiary, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 300,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

cnxn-g

###

Nachrichten zu PC Connection Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PC Connection Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

16:57
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
13:20
Gold gibt kräftig nach
08:29
SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PC Connection Inc. 25.00 0.77% PC Connection Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Elon Musk erzählt von dem "grössten Fehler in seiner Karriere"
Achterbahnfahrt an der Börse: Darum schlagen die Kurse in alle Richtungen aus
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
US-Behörde prüft tödlichen Tesla-Unfall - Aktienkurs bricht ein
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Roche-Tochter Genentech informiert über Todesfälle bei Hämophilie-Patienten - Roche-Papiere drehen ins Plus
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street-Anleger optimistisch
Vor dem Osterwochenende dominierten auf dem US-amerikanischen Börsenparkett die Bullen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB