21.04.2018 17:06:00

Steelworkers Adopt Strike Mandate at Moly-Cop AltaSteel

EDMONTON, April 21, 2018 /CNW/ - The 250 members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 5220 at Moly-Cop AltaSteel Ltd. in Edmonton have given their negotiating committee a mandate of 95.7% in favour of strike action against the employer should there be no resolution to the outstanding issues in collective bargaining.

The workers have been working without a contract since the previous collective agreement expired July 31, 2017.

"We are pleased with the confidence and support that the membership has shown the bargaining committee and hope that the company will take the opportunity to bring fair and meaningful resolution to the outstanding proposals," said Paul Perreault, President of USW Local 5220.

Moly-Cop AltaSteel, owned by American Industrial Partners of New York City, is a leading provider of grinding media for mines both nationally and internationally, supplying major miners such as Highland Valley Copper, Teck, Rio Tinto, U.S. Steel and BHP. Moly-Cop AltaSteel is also a preferred supplier of reinforcing bars primarily for the Western Canadian market.

