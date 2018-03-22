Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2018 08:26:11

Statoil ASA: Allocation of Dividend Shares to primary insiders

Reference is made to the announcement by Statoil ASA (the "Company", OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) on 14 December 2017 regarding the participation by the primary insiders in the dividend issues under the scrip dividend programme for second quarter 2017.

Details on allocation of the Dividend Shares for the third quarter 2017 are set forth in the overview below.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Name Title Dividend
Shares
allocated to
primary
insider 		Dividend
Shares
allocated
to close
associate(s) 		New
shareholding
primary
insider 		New
shareholding
close
associate(s) 		Total
shareholding
Agerup, Wenche Member of the
board of directors 		27   2,677     2,677
Bacher, Lars Christian Executive vice president 251   24,651   24,651
Di Valerio, Ingrid E. Member of the
board of directors 		 49    4,870   4,870
Dodson, Timothy Executive vice president 365   35,871   35,871
Gjærum, Reidar Senior vice president 336 4 33,011    445 33,456
Hegge, Hans Jakob Chief Financial Officer 299 43 29,370 4,277 33,647
Hika, Gemetchu Company secretary 17   1,674     1,674
Hovden, Magne Senior vice president 193   19,021   19,021
Klouman, Hans Henrik Senior vice president 363   35,701   35,701
Knight, John Executive vice president 926   113,469   113,469
Kvelvane, Ørjan Senior vice president 64   6,313   6,313
Labråten, Per Martin Member of the
board of director 		15   1,531   1,531
Lægreid, Stig Member of the
board of directors 		20   1,995   1,995
Nilsson, Jannicke Chief Operating Officer 232   22,793   17,077 39,870
Nylund, Arne Sigve Executive vice president 137   13,491   13,491
Reinhardsen, Jon Erik Chair of the
board of Directors 		26     2,584     2,584
Reitan, Torgrim Executive vice president 368   36,152 1,574 37,726
Rummelhoff, Irene Executive vice president 261   25,649 407 26,056
Skeie, Svein Senior vice president 242 64 23,787 6,325 30,112
Sætre, Eldar President and
Chief Executive Officer 		594   58,377   58,377
Torstensen, Siv Helen Vice president 53 16 5,286 1,596 6,882
Økland, Jens Executive vice president 181   17,838   17,838
Øvrum, Margareth Executive vice president 511 81 50,244 8,003 58,247


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Statoil via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Statoil ASAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Statoil ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

08:46
SMI tendiert weiter abwärts
21.03.18
Ölpreise steigen gegen den Trend
21.03.18
Vontobel: Straumann: ein unentdecktes Schweizer Potenzial?
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Stimmung bei Chinas Unternehmen hellt sich auf
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Statoil ASA 21.20 -1.85% Statoil ASA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro weiter an Wert verliert
Warren Buffett auf Einkaufstour: Übernimmt er diesen Konzern?
Fed hebt Leitzins an: Wall Street schliesst letztendlich im Minus
Wieso der Euro zum Franken am späten Montag an Wert gewinnt
Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt
Asmallworld mit erfolgreichem Debüt an der Schweizer Börse
Zur Rose-Aktie schliesst schwach: Zur Rose schreibt 2017 rote Zahlen
Evolva-Aktie schiesst hoch: Deutliches Plus bei Produktumsatz 2018 erwartet
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Darum bewegt sich der Euro zum Franken kaum

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verunsicherung an den Märkten: SMI und DAX dürften schwächer eröffnen
Am Donnerstag dürften sich Anleger vorsichtig auf dem Börsenparkett bewegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB