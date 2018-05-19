19.05.2018 22:07:00

Statement from Northview REIT

HALIFAX, May 19, 2018 /CNW/ - "We are saddened to confirm that our apartment building located at 81 Primrose Street in Dartmouth sustained a fire early this morning that claimed the life of one person. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to those impacted by this tragic loss and express our concerns for those who were injured.

While our senior management team is onsite and continues to cooperate with investigators, community groups and city officials, we wish to express our gratitude to the local emergency responders who helped evacuate so many residents to safety, and to those in the community who have offered much-needed assistance and support."

SOURCE Northview REIT

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
18.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
18.05.18
SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Schwellenländer-Aktien mit leichtem Gewinn
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
Deshalb erholt sich der Eurokurs nur vorübergehend
Richemont-Aktie bricht trotzdem ein: Dividende wird nach Gewinnsteigerung erhöht
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
Unbeständiges Börsenwetter: Mit diesen Aktien winken trotzdem Gewinne
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Deshalb fällt der Eurokurs auf ein Jahrestief - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Bill Gates: Ich würde den Bitcoin shorten
Bill Gates meldet fünfprozentige Beteiligung an Liberty Global

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am letzten Tag der Handelswoche präsentierten sich die US-Börsen zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB