12.05.2018 15:00:00

Statement by the Prime Minister on the 60th anniversary of NORAD

OTTAWA, May 12, 2018 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 60th anniversary of NORAD:

"Today, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the creation of NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

"This unique bi-national military command is an enduring symbol of the important partnership between Canada and the United States – one that is essential to us both.

"On May 12th, 1958, Canada and the United States formally agreed to do together what no other two countries had done before – or since – to place the defence and security of their countries and citizens into each other's care.

"Since then, NORAD has watched over North America's skies to defend and protect our people.

"The key to NORAD's success has been its ability to evolve and meet new challenges, and to take advantage of new opportunities. We can trust in its ability to continue to adapt as needed to meet the needs of the future. 

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank the members of the Canadian and United States Armed Forces working side-by-side in NORAD for their service over the past 60 years. Canada's commitment to NORAD is unwavering, and we will continue to work together to protect the safety and security of our countries."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

 

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

