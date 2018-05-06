Statement - New Wireless Public Alerts mark Emergency Preparedness Week 2018

OTTAWA, May 6, 2018 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement.

"This week is Canada's 23rd annual Emergency Preparedness (EP) Week, an opportunity to remind Canadians to be prepared for any emergency situation that may occur in their community. This year's theme, "Be Emergency Ready", underscores the importance of being proactive in ensuring you and your family's readiness.

This year, the first Wireless Public Alerting tests will be issued by our provincial and territorial partners. This expansion of the National Public Alerting System will help ensure Canadians have potentially life-saving alerts at their fingertips in the event of an emergency. I encourage Canadians to visit the Alert Ready website to check their smartphone's compatibility and learn more about what do to when they receive an alert.

As we enter spring, a time that sees much flooding across the country every year, I encourage all Canadians to check out our Flood Ready page to learn how they can prepare before disaster strikes.

This week is also a time to commend the tremendous work done by our first responders and emergency management professionals and volunteers. To honour the great work being done, last December we launched the prestigious Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award, a collaboration between federal, provincial, and territorial governments to recognize the outstanding contribution of individuals and groups in the emergency management field, including search and rescue. Its first recipients will be celebrated this spring.

While emergencies and disasters have become increasingly more frequent, Canada has strengthened its resolve to ensure a comprehensive, whole-of-society approach to emergency management. This EP week, I encourage all Canadians to take action to be emergency ready. Visit the EP Week website for more resources to help you and your family be better prepared for emergencies, and help spread the word online using #EPWeek2018. Emergency management is a shared responsibility, and together, we are building a safer and more resilient Canada."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada