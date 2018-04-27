State Street Global Advisors Announces Index Changes for Two Fixed Income SPDR ETFs

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced changes to the target benchmarks of the SPDR® Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: SPTS) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (ITE). The funds’ names, ticker symbols and annual expense ratios remain unchanged and no action is required by shareholders.

The index changes detailed below are effective April 30, 2018.

Ticker Fund Name Current Benchmark New Benchmark SPTS SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Bloomberg Barclays 1-5 Year U.S. Treasury Index Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index ITE SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate U.S. Treasury Index Bloomberg Barclays 3-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index

"With these changes, our suite of Treasury bond SPDR ETFs will offer more precise exposure to various segments of the US Treasury market,” said Noel Archard, global head of product for State Street Global Advisors’ SPDR ETF business. "Advisors, institutions and individual investors will be able to add short-term Treasury exposure to their portfolios with SPTS, intermediate exposure with ITE and long-term exposure with the SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL), which tracks the performance of US Treasuries that have a remaining maturity of 10 years or more, to more precisely manage duration along the yield curve.”

State Street Global Advisors is one of the largest fixed income ETF providers in the world with more than $56 billion assets under management.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® – Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.73 trillion* under our care.

*AUM reflects approx. US$36B (as of March 31, 2018) with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD, LLC and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Bonds generally present less short-term risk and volatility than stocks, but contain interest rate risk (as interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall); issuer default risk; issuer credit risk; liquidity risk; and inflation risk. These effects are usually pronounced for longer-term securities. Any fixed income security sold or redeemed prior to maturity may be subject to a substantial gain or loss.

Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of securities tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the market as a whole.

Passively managed funds hold a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking errors relative to performance of the index.

While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

BLOOMBERG®, a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, and BARCLAYS®, a trademark and service mark of Barclays Bank Plc, have each been licensed for use in connection with the listing and trading of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays ETFs.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

