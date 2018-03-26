<
26.03.2018 22:30:00

State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) plans to release its first-quarter 2018 financial results on Friday, April 20, 2018. The results will be reviewed via webcast and teleconference at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.statestreet.com/ and by telephone at +1 (877) 423-4013 (Conference ID# 6679436) inside the U.S. and +1 (706) 679-5594 (Conference ID# 6679436) outside the U.S. The press release announcing the first-quarter financial results, presentation materials referred to on the conference call and additional financial information will be available on State Street’s Investor Relations website shortly prior to the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call on State Street’s Investor Relations website http://investors.statestreet.com/ and by telephone at +1 (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID# 6679436) inside the U.S. or +1 (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID# 6679436) outside the U.S.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world's leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.1 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.8 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2017, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs 36,643 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $35 billion as of December 31, 2017), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

