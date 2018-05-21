TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 21.5.2018 AT 10:15 EEST



STADLER SELECTED TELESTE’S END-TO-END ON-BOARD SOLUTION FOR MERSEYTRAVEL METRO TRAINS IN THE UK

Stadler has selected Teleste´s on-board solution for Merseytravel metro trains in the UK. Delivered to the Liverpool city region by 2020, the deployment will consist of 52 trains, which are designed for specific needs of customers travelling on the Merseyrail metro network. The agreement includes an option for another 60 trains.

Teleste’s solution will provide an end-to-end on-board deployment for the metro trains, covering all systems and components required for a smooth and safe passenger experience. In addition, the advanced fleet management system enables remote content management of all the trains and ensures content distribution even to the moving vehicles.

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2017, Teleste’s net sales reached EUR 235 million and on average it had approximately 1,500 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.





TELESTE CORPORATION

Jukka Rinnevaara

CEO

Jukka Rinnevaara, phone +358 2 2605 611





