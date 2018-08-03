<
03.08.2018 13:30:00

Spark Therapeutics Recognized for Second-straight Year as One of Philadelphia’s “Best Places to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCE), a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, announced today that it has been named one of Philadelphia’s "Best Places to Work” in the large company category for the second year in a row by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

"It’s been a landmark year for Spark Therapeutics as we brought our first product to patients and expanded our team to almost 350 employees,” said Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, chief executive officer of Spark Therapeutics. "While our employees hail from diverse backgrounds, what unites us is a genuine passion and commitment to creating a world where no life is limited by genetic disease. Working together to champion the patient is an honor and a critical component of what makes Spark a great place to work.”

The Philadelphia Business Journal selected winners based on employee responses to an engagement survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, an independent employee feedback software company. The "Best Places to Work” survey measures key areas such as work environment, communication and resources, manager effectiveness, team dynamics and trust in leadership.

To learn more about Spark Therapeutics and current job openings, visit www.sparktx.com or follow Spark Therapeutics on LinkedIn.

About Spark Therapeutics
At Spark Therapeutics, a fully integrated company committed to discovering, developing and delivering gene therapies, we challenge the inevitability of genetic diseases, including blindness, hemophilia and neurodegenerative diseases. We have successfully applied our technology in the first FDA-approved gene therapy in the U.S. for a genetic disease, and currently have three programs in clinical trials, including product candidates that have shown promising early results in patients with hemophilia. At Spark, we see the path to a world where no life is limited by genetic disease. For more information, visit www.sparktx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Asay
Ryan.asay@sparktx.com
(215) 239-6424		Media Contact:
Monique da Silva
Monique.dasilva@sparktx.com
(215) 282-7470

Nachrichten

