<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.04.2018 08:00:27

SpareBank 1 SMN : CONTEMPLATING ISSUING AT1 CAPITAL

SpareBank 1 SMN («the Bank») has mandated SpareBank 1 Markets and Swedbank Norge as
arrangers for one or more potential Additonal Tier 1 (AT1) bonds.
The AT1 bonds will be perpetual with first call option for the Bank
minimum five (5) years from the settlement date, subject to approval from
Finanstilsynet.
 
Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance MING65 (ISIN:
NO0010682313) and MING68 (NO0010692494). The Bank will in conjunction with the
bond issue consider buy-backs in these bonds. SpareBank 1 SMN has called MING65 per 20 June 2018. MING68 is callable per 7 November 2018.
 
The new issue, the buy-back and the redemption of MING65 and MING68 is approved
by Finanstilsynet and the Supervisory Board of the Bank.

Contact persons
SpareBank 1 SMN:
Dep. Head of Treasury Per Egil Aamo, tlf: 73 58 64 66
SpareBank 1 Markets:  
Christian Rambjør, tlf: 24 13 37 58
Swedbank Norge:           
Terje Fronth-Pedersen, tlf: 23 11 62 67

 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.04.18
Gold kommt mit Schwung aus der Osterpause
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
03.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Dürfen wir Ihnen drei "attraktive Schweden" vorstellen?
03.04.18
SMI vor leichterem Start in den April
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Aktien mit hoher Dividendenrendite laufen besser
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert. 80.30 -0.74% Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält für Alecensa in der Schweiz Zulassung bei Lungenkrebs - Aktie im Minus
SMI schliesst schwach - DAX kann trotz Verlusten 12'000-Punkte-Marke verteidigen
Trader wetten vermehrt gegen Tesla-Anleihen
Tesla-Aktie im Plus nach neuen Produktionsdaten - Ziel beim Model 3 erneut verfehlt
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Spotify mit fulminantem Börsen-Debut in New York
Bossard-Aktie schliesst stark nach Rekordergebnis im ersten Quartal
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
US-Börsen schliessen nach deutlichen Schwankungen in der Gewinnzone
Etappensieg von Swatch Group im Streit um Ersatzteillieferungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Handelskrieg belastet Asiens Börsen nicht
Der Fahrt aufnehmende Handelskrieg zwischen den USA und China drückt am Mittwoch kaum auf die Stimmung an den asiatischen Börsen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB