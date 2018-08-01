01.08.2018 20:45:00

Southwest Airlines Declares 168th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.16 per share to Shareholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2018 on all shares then issued and outstanding. The 168th consecutive dividend will be paid on September 12, 2018.

