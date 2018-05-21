21.05.2018 01:02:13

South Korea Shares May See Renewed Selling Pressure

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days sine the end of the two-day slide in which it had surrendered almost 20 points or 0.8 percent. The KOPSI now rests just above the 2,450-point plateau although it's tipped to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on global trade uncertainties and a stall in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the technology and industrial stocks were capped by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index collected 12.20 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 2,460.65 after trading between 2,452.34 and 2,461.95. Volume was 424.4 million shares worth 6.3 trillion won. There were 608 gainers and 225 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 0.93 percent, while Woori Bank tumbled 1.62 percent, Hana Financial dropped 1.97 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.20 percent, SK hynix jumped 1.38 percent, POSCO advanced 0.14 percent, Hyundai Steel perked 0.31 percent, Hyundai Motor picked up 0.33 percent, Kia Motors added 0.75 percent and LG Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, extending the lackluster performance in the previous session before finishing mixed.

The Dow added 1.11 points or 0.01 percent to 24,715.09, the NASDAQ fell 28.13 points or 0.38 percent to 7,354.34 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.16 points or 0.26 percent to 2,712.97. For the week, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent and the Dow and the S&P 500 both fell 0.5 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front. Uncertainty about the outcome of the second round of trade talks between the U.S. and China also kept some traders on the sidelines.

Earlier, President Donald Trump expressed some doubt about whether the high-level trade talks with China will be successful. Trump told reporters he doubts the talks will be successful in remarks during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Crude oil futures were flat Friday, clinging to gains amid speculation OPEC supplies are dwindling. WTI light sweet crude oil was at $71.28/bbl, down 21 cents or 0.3 percent. Still, oil posted a weekly gain of nearly 1 percent, touching a fresh four-year peak along the way.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am letzten Tag der Handelswoche präsentierten sich die US-Börsen zurückhaltend.

