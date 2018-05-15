<
15.05.2018 02:20:00

South County Bank Changes Charter and Name to CalWest Bank

CalWest Bancorp (OTCBB: CALW), the holding company for CalWest Bank, announced the completion of its charter conversion and a new name for its wholly owned subsidiary. "Changing our charter to the State of California Department of Business Oversight and Federal Reserve Bank materially increases our legal lending limit which will enable us to better serve our clients,” noted Glenn Gray, President and CEO of CalWest Bancorp and CalWest Bank.

"Since the inception of our Bank in Rancho Santa Margarita in 1999 we have been known as South County Bank. As we grew, we also became known as Surf City Bank in Huntington Beach, Inland Valley Bank in Redlands, and more recently, CalWest Bank in Irvine. Always one Bank, just with four different names, serving four distinct markets,” continued Gray.

"With plans to expand our branch network in Southern California we have decided to consolidate to one name that defines us across all markets we serve – CalWest Bank. We chose this name because of its similarity to the name of our holding company, CalWest Bancorp, and because it also better identifies all the areas we serve,” said Gray.

CalWest Bancorp is the parent company of CalWest Bank, a community bank recognized for its exemplary service to entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals located throughout Southern California. The Bank serves the business community through its four branches located in Rancho Santa Margarita, Irvine, Huntington Beach and Redlands.

