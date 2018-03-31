<
31.03.2018 16:13:00

Sotheby's Sets World Record For A Wine Sales Series

HONG KONG, March 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) set a world record for any wine sales series when a two-day series of auctions in Hong Kong brought a combined total of HK$228,300,300 / US$29,090025. Comprising 1,758 lots, The Philanthropist's Cellar, The Cellar from the Estate of Jerry Perenchio, and Finest & Rarest Wines were 100% sold.

Sotheby's auctioneer Jamie Ritchie sells the top lot of the sales, 12 bottles of 1971 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti HK$3,198,000 / US$407,489

"A record-setting series of Wine auctions is the perfect way to open our spring sales here in Hong Kong. Wine collectors are often active in many other categories we offer, and so their confidence is an encouraging indicator for the week ahead."
Kevin Ching, CEO of Sotheby's Asia

"We are thrilled to set a new world record for any series of wine auctions. To sell every one of the 1,758 lots in two major single-owner sales as well our various-owner auction is a sign of a buoyant market as well as the confidence placed in the Sotheby's team by both consignors and buyers.  We are set to build on this success in the year ahead with a second offering from the Perenchio cellar this May in New York, a single-owner sale in London, as well as our new retail website."
Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Head of Sotheby's Wine

About Sotheby's
Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners.  Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com, and through Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire

New York | +1 212 606 7176 | Dan Abernethy|  Dan.Abernethy@Sothebys.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-sets-world-record-for-a-wine-sales-series-300622416.html

SOURCE Sotheby's

