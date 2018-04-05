SEOUL, South Korea, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Soogang Chemical Co., Ltd, a manufacturer of adhesive tapes and sound-absorbing materials, achieved ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification for its quality management systems.

This certification, obtained from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), means that consumers can have confidence that certified products are safe, reliable and qualified.

Therefore, this certification guarantees that Soogang Chemical Co., Ltd products are high quality, enhancing customer satisfaction.

The representative product is adhesive tape that contains the following four major features:

There are 8 types of adhesive made of varied materials can be used in a variety of fields.

The adhesive tape can be customized depending on purpose, temperature and climate.

Strong adhesive strength as well as one side having an acrylic-based conformal coating.

It can be cut easily, increasing work efficiency.

The company's adhesive tapes, recognized for their high quality at a reasonable price, are exported to Lebanon, Egypt and Iran. The company is scheduled to export products to Australia and England.

CEO Na Seung-Myeon said, "We take pride in our products which are eco-friendly, usinga harmless soluble adhesive, and are committed to being the best in the field by developing the quality of our products and management practices."

The certification, he added, "demonstrates a new achievement both for our product and for our company philosophy; Customer Value Priority."

Soogang Chemical utilizes the one-pass system from silicon application to adhesive coating and processing and will continue to expand R&D investment to provide better services.

