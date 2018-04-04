<
04.04.2018 08:00:21

Solvay S.A. : Solvay publishes Annual Integrated Report and Report on Payment to Governments for the year 2017

Brussels, Wednesday April 4, 2018, 8h00 --- Solvay today publishes its second Annual Integrated Report. This report, covering the year 2017, provides elements and reporting principles recommended by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and is elaborated following the guidance of World Business Council For Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

Our integrated approach is illustrated in the:

  • "Understanding Solvay" section which showcases our six stakeholders testimonies as well as our Sustainable Value Creation model and our scorecard, providing information on our financial and extra-financial performance,
  • Management report which contains the Governance report, Risk Management report, Business review integrating the Alternative Performance Measures (APM) reconciliation, Extra-Financial Statements, Financial Statements, together with the Auditors' reports,
  • Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Index which is now fully integrated in the Annual report.

Access the online website dedicated to Solvay 2017 Annual Integrated Report:

HTTP://ANNUALREPORTS.SOLVAY.COM/2017/EN/

Solvay today also publishes its 2017 report on payment to governments. This document is available in the PUBLICATIONS section of Solvay's website.

 Follow us on Twitter @SolvayGroup

Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that address key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end markets. Its products are used in planes, cars, batteries, smart and medical devices, as well as in mineral and oil and gas extraction, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Its lightweighting materials promote cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 24,500 employees in 61 countries. Net sales were €10.1 billion in 2017, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22%. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR) and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.

       
       
       
Media Relations
  Caroline Jacobs Amandine Grison  
  +32 2 264 1530 +33 1 40 75 81 49

  
 
Investor Relations
Kimberly Stewart Jodi Allen Geoffroy Raskin Bisser Alexandrov
+32 2 264 3694 +1 6098604608 +32 2 264 1540 +32 2 264 3687


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Solvay S.A. via Globenewswire

