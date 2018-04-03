Soft Star Predicted For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 45 points or 1.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,160-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to heightened concerns of a trade war and plummeting crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financials shares and mixed performances from the properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index eased 5.72 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,163.18 after trading between 3,159.99 and 3,192.34. The Shenzhen Component Index dipped 0.14 percent to end at 10,852.95.

Among the actives, Bank of China dropped 1.27 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 2.13 percent, Agricultural Bank of China skidded 1.79 percent, China Construction Bank plunged 3.10 percent, Bank of Communications shed 0.32 percent, PetroChina added 0.13 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.77 percent, Ping An Insurance slid 1.00 percent, China Life was unchanged, China Vanke gained 0.60 percent and Gemdale retreated 1.37 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday following the long holiday weekend as the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 hit their lowest closing levels in almost two months.

The Dow shed 458.92 points or 1.90 percent to 23,644.19, while the NASDAQ lost 193.33 points or 2.74 percent and the S&P 500 fell 58.99 points or 2.23 percent to 2,581.88.

The sell-off came after China announced it is imposing tariffs on 128 imported goods from the United States. The move by China was in response to President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

A notable decline by Amazon (AMZN) also weighed on the markets after Trump once again attacked the online retail giant on Twitter.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said activity in the manufacturing sector grew more slowly than expected in March. The Commerce Department said construction spending rose less than expected in February.

Crude oil futures fell sharply Monday along with U.S. stocks, despite a weaker dollar as U.S. oil for May plunged 3 percent to $63.01/bbl.