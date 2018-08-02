02.08.2018 17:10:00

Snapsheet to Sponsor NACE 2018 in Atlanta

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet, the industry-leading provider of virtual claims technology for the personal and commercial insurance marketplace, announces it will be a sponsor at NACE Automechanika 2018 in Atlanta from Aug. 8 to 10 in order to educate repair facilities about its free shop payment portal. 

Snapsheet logo (PRNewsfoto/Snapsheet)

Snapsheet works closely with repairers to expedite auto insurance claims, providing insureds and claimants with a quick and simple experience, from photo capture to coordination of repair and payment. The claims payments, powered by Snapsheet Transactions, are digitally distributed from enrolled carriers directly to customers or to any repair facility that is repairing the vehicle. Snapsheet Transactions provides repair facilities with instant payment, freeing them up to focus on what they do best: properly repairing vehicles.

"Slow payment is a problem we've worked to address over the past year, and our goal through Snapsheet Transactions is to alleviate that pain point for repairers," said David Boddy, vice president of Snapsheet Transactions. "By offering a solution for a common cause of repair bottlenecks - payment - we are helping shops get cars cycled through faster."

Snapsheet will assist repairers in enrolling for Snapsheet Transactions at NACE. Enrollment is free, and the process is simple and can be completed in under five minutes. Once enrolled, in addition to faster, seamless payments, Snapsheet Transactions provides shops with an online portal that allows them to view real-time payment status and claim information for payment.

"NACE provides us with an important opportunity to connect with leaders in the repair space, so we can keep up-to-date on their obstacles and top priorities, and develop solutions that address them," added Boddy. "Snapsheet strives to create a better claims experience for all stakeholders; repairers are a very important stakeholder, and ultimately Snapsheet Transactions helps repair facilities create a better customer experience."

Carriers, repair facilities, and others interested in connecting with David from Snapsheet to learn more, can visit booth 2429 at NACE 2018. Repair facilities can enroll at snpsh.me/enroll.

About Snapsheet
Snapsheet is the leading provider of virtual claims solutions. Using powerful technology to improve workflows for more than 70 insurance carriers around the world, Snapsheet creates a simple claims process starting with virtual appraisals and continuing through final repairs and payment. By streamlining communication between consumers, shops, and carriers, Snapsheet takes complicated processes and makes them fast and simple for everyone involved. For more information, visit http://www.snapsheetapp.com/.

CONTACT: Bridget Devine, bridget.devine@walkersands.com, 312-561-2492

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snapsheet-to-sponsor-nace-2018-in-atlanta-300691181.html

SOURCE Snapsheet

