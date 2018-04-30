Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
Snaige, AB annual information for the year 2017

Presented are Snaige, AB annual consolidated and Company‘s financial statements for the year 2017 (consolidated and Company’s financial statements together with independent auditor‘s report, consolidated annual report, social responsibility report, confirmation of the responsible persons) approved by the Annual General Meeting shareholders on 30 April 2018.

