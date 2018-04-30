Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
30.04.2018 16:14:47
Snaige, AB annual information for the year 2017
Presented are Snaige, AB annual consolidated and Company‘s financial statements for the year 2017 (consolidated and Company’s financial statements together with independent auditor‘s report, consolidated annual report, social responsibility report, confirmation of the responsible persons) approved by the Annual General Meeting shareholders on 30 April 2018.
Managing Director
Gediminas Ceika
+370 315 56206
Attachment
