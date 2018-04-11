<
11.04.2018 13:30:06

Smallcap Conference 2018 - Neodecortech meets the financial community in Paris

Neodecortech S.p.A. / Key word(s): Conference
Smallcap Conference 2018 - Neodecortech meets the financial community in Paris

11-Apr-2018 / 13:30 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Smallcap Conference 2018 - Neodecortech meets the financial community in Paris

Filago, April 11, 2018

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), Italian leader in the production of decorative paper for laminated panels and flooring used in the interior design sector, announces that the Company is going to participate at the Smallcap Event Paris 2018, an event organized by CF&B Communication to introduce small and medium-sized listed companies to the financial community.
The event is going to be in Paris, on Monday and Tuesday 16 and 17 April 2018, at the Hotel Le Westin, in rue de Castiglione 3

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is the leader in Italy in the production of decorative paper for laminated panels and flooring used in the interior design sector. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, until the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group is able to offer 51 products divided into the following 5 categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF or LVT (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code for ordinary shares: IT0005275778

Please note that the Company elected the Italian language for all the documents made available to the shareholders and for any other information to be provided pursuant to the AIM Issuers Regulation. Therefore, the above is only a courtesy translation and in case of differences between the English and the Italian text, the Italian text shall prevail.

For further information:

Nominated Adviser (Nomad)

BPER Banca S.p.A.

neodecortech@bper.it

051-2756537

www. bper.it		 Investor Relator

Neodecortech S.p.A.

T +39 035 99 63 02

F +39 035 99 52 25

Marco Giussani

C +39 340 2391966

investor.relations@neodecortech.it

www.neodecortech.it
 

Press Office
Community - Strategic Communication Adviser
T +39 02 89404231

Marco Rubino - Giuliana Pampani marco@communitygroup.it

 

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

673473  11-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=673473&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

