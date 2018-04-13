SlimFast® Welcomes Registered Dietitian Consultant to the Team

PALM BEACH GARDENS Fla., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The SlimFast Plan* is a proven approach to weight loss, with 50 published clinical studies designed & conducted by independent researchers. For over 40 years, millions of Americans have been losing weight fast and keeping it off* with SlimFast.

To continue to expand on its scientific base, SlimFast has invited Registered Dietitian Maryann Walsh MFN, RD, LDN to consult on the SlimFast Plan. Maryann will offer clinical nutrition and health expertise. She is a Registered Dietitian with Bachelors degrees in Biological Sciences and Dietetics, and a Masters of Food and Nutrition.

Maryann will help develop scientific insights and consult on the SlimFast Plan, while providing consumers with her professional perspective on how to best manage their weight loss journey. "It's an honor to be involved and see firsthand people losing weight and living a healthy lifestyle following the SlimFast Plan" states Maryann.

SlimFast CEO Chris Tisi shares, "Our best ideas don't exist yet. As we look to innovate the SlimFast Plan – we continue to unlock the science of SlimFast."

Consumers can chat directly with Maryann at SlimFast.com/SlimFastTogether, in a private group that offers support and advice from its fellow members.

* A reduced-calorie diet, regular exercise, and plenty of fluids. Individual results may vary. Average weight loss 1-2 lbs per week. Read label prior to use. Check with your doctor if nursing, pregnant, under 18, or following a doctor prescribed diet.

ABOUT SLIMFAST

SlimFast offers a clinically-proven plan with delicious meal replacement protein shakes, smoothie mixes, bars, cookies, supplements, and 100-calorie snacks. Online weight-loss support is available through its social media and website. Products can be purchased at mass, grocery and online retailers, in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom.

Founded in 1977 and based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, SlimFast was formerly held by Unilever, until being acquired by Kainos Capital in July 2014. Under its current ownership, SlimFast has developed the Advanced Nutrition, Advanced Energy, Boosters, Bake Shop, and Snacks lines. SlimFast® has 50 clinical trials demonstrating proven weight loss. It was awarded the ChefsBest® Excellence Award for both the SlimFast Original and Advanced Nutrition ready-to-drink shakes in 2017 and 2018. The ChefsBest Excellence Award is awarded to brands that surpass quality standards established by independent professional chefs.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slimfast-welcomes-registered-dietitian-consultant-to-the-team-300629662.html

SOURCE SlimFast