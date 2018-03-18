Singapore Presents More Than 400 Hours of Compelling Content for Global Audiences at Hong Kong Filmart 2018

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will lead a delegation of 23 Singapore media companies to Hong Kong Filmart 2018, presenting over 400 hours of compelling stories from Asia across 54 titles. The Singapore companies at the market range from film and TV producers such as Clover Films, Sitting in Pictures and WaWa Pictures, to distributors like Ying Group and Bomanbridge Media.

1. Coming to a screen near you soon | Gearing up for an exciting line-up in 2018 and beyond

Ever wondered what happens when Japanese ramen meets Singaporean bak kut teh (a pork rib dish cooked in broth)? Ramen Teh , which premiered internationally at the Culinary Cinema section of the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2018 , sees Masato, a young Japanese ramen chef travelling to Singapore after the sudden death of his father, when he chances upon a red notebook left behind by his Singaporean mother who died when he was 10 years old. Acting on a hunch, he takes off for Singapore with the notebook, hoping to discover the stories behind his Singaporean heritage, as well as that of his parents. Ramen Teh is directed by acclaimed Singapore director Eric Khoo , and produced by Zhao Wei Films .

Charlie, a notoriously tenacious underdog car racing enthusiast finds himself stuck with an autistic girl, Stef, who refuses to leave his side. With no credentials, experience and workshop to back him up, follow Charlie on his adventure, as he defines all odds to become the youngest street racer in the Championship Race. is produced by . La Luna by Papahan Films is a comedic tale of a young woman who sets up a lingerie shop in a conservative Muslim village. Not only does she challenge age-old traditions, she also turns the villagers' lives upside down. Papahan Films will be sharing more details about La Luna during the Singapore Hour networking session on 19 March, 4pm at the Singapore Pavilion, 1B -C18, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

2. Intriguing Stories Across Genres | Diverse variety of television content from Singapore, from drama, to thrillers, to animation and more

Embark on a gastronomic journey along the ancient Silk Road on Delicacy Hunter: On The Silk Road , a lifestyle series which features Chef Jamie, a fun, young British chef who speaks fluent Chinese. In Delicacy Hunter , Jamie will be challenged to combine what he has learnt with his own understanding of different cuisines to create his own Silk Road-inspired feasts along the way. Delicacy Hunter: On The Silk Road is produced by IFA Media and distributed by Bomanbridge Media .

3. Networking opportunities at Hong Kong Filmart

International trade partners can meet and network with the Singapore delegation during Singapore Hour, taking place on 19 March 2018 , Monday, 4pm - 5pm at the Singapore Pavilion ( 1B -C18), Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

About Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore's digital transformation with infocomm media. To do this, IMDA will develop a dynamic digital economy and a cohesive digital society, driven by an exceptional infocomm media (ICM) ecosystem – by developing talent, strengthening business capabilities, and enhancing Singapore's ICM infrastructure. IMDA also regulates the telecommunications and media sectors to safeguard consumer interests while fostering a pro-business environment, and enhances Singapore's data protection regime through the Personal Data Protection Commission. For more news and information, visit www.imda.gov.sg or follow IMDA on Facebook IMDAsg and Twitter @IMDAsg.

ANNEX A – INFORMATION ON SINGAPORE COMPANIES AT HONG KONG FILMART 2018

Singapore Pavilion | Located at 1B-C18, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

S/N Name of Company 1 A Little Seed 2 August Pictures Pte Ltd 3 BananaMana Films Pte Ltd 4 Bert Pictures 5 Bomanbridge Media 6 Clover Films 7 Encore Films 8 J Team Productions 9 Liang Li Media 10 M'GO Films 11 Mediacorp 12 mm2 Entertainment Pte Ltd 13 Mocha Chai Labratories 14 Papahan Films Pte Ltd 15 Perfect World Pictures (Singapore) 16 Sitting in Pictures Pte Ltd 17 Taipan Films Pte Ltd 18 The Moving Visuals Co 19 Very Tay 20 Wawa Pictures Pte Ltd 21 Weiyu Films 22 Ying Group Pte Ltd 23 Zhaowei Films

