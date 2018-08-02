Silk Contract Logistics Partners with One Network to Create Virtual Distribution Network in Australia

Real-time cloud-based platform offers enhanced services and delivers savings to Silk and its customers

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk Contract Logistics (Silk), one of the fastest growing third party logistics providers in Australia, today announced that they have partnered with One Network Enterprises (ONE) in order to create a virtual retail network for Australia. Silk will be ONE's primary go to market partner in Australia. Silk will use One Network's Real Time Value Network™ to provide a single network for customers and carriers with a single version of the truth for all parties, enhancing visibility and collaboration across the supply chain.

With the Real Time Value Network, Silk will be able to provide customers with end-to-end Control Tower visibility through information management services on the network. The network uses real-time data and a single version of the truth, so information is more accurate and timely, and is easily shared.

With One Network's Intelligent Logistics solution (TMS), Silk will be able to better manage the transportation demands of its customers. Silk will also be able to offer to customers enhanced and integrated services that are available on the network, such as Order and Replenishment Management.

"With the visibility that One Network's Control Tower capability provides, we will be able to better anticipate issues and resolve them in real-time," says SILK's Managing Director, Brendan Boyd.

With One Network's Studio and Software Developers Kit, Silk will have the flexibility to adapt existing modules to their needs and to create new functional modules. The platform also includes Intelligent Agents which optimize, make and execute decisions, so that the supply chain network is coordinated to better serve demand at the lowest available cost.

Chris Edwards, One Network Enterprises' Vice President of Asia Pacific said, "We are excited to be partnering with Silk, a leading 3PL in Australia and a company that understands the importance of being customer-driven. Silk will be bringing a platform of powerful solutions and building an ecosystem of trading partners in Australia. With full visibility and integrated real-time solutions, Silk will be able to deliver complete visibility and higher service to customers."

About Silk Logistics

Silk Contract Logistics prides itself on a customer-centric focus that is nimble, agile and personalised to your business goals. Across Australia, Silk has become one of the emerging stars of the third-party logistics sector, helping customers access new opportunities through the application of tier one technologies such as One Network.

Learn more at www.silklogistics.com.au

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the Intelligent Business Platform. One Network is a multi-party digital platform solution powered by AI and Blockchain that delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. One Network offers modular, adaptable solutions for multi-party business; and helps companies realize value and run more efficiently, with less waste. One Network's cloud platform, the Real Time Value Network™, uses intelligent agents that predict consumer demand, optimize and operate your supply chain at near-theoretical limits. Additionally, One Network offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build and run multi-party applications. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, helping to transform industries like Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Logistics, Public Sector and Defense. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

Media Contacts

Chris Edwards

One Network

Mobile + 61 (0)401 990 435

cedwards@onenetwork.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/725922/one_logo_square_horizontal_1113x250_Logo.jpg

SOURCE One Network