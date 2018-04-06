Siguldas CMAS JSC Draft Resolutions to the Regular Shareholders’ Meeting on 20 April 2018

To approve the reports of the Company’s Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the Annual Report for the Year 2017. To approve the Annual Report for the Year 2017. To pay as dividends 33 795.20 EUR from the retained earnings of 872 141.05 EUR carried forward from previous years, which is 0.08 EUR per share. To retain the earnings of the reporting year 65 797.86 EUR. To set the record date for dividend payment: May 15, 2018, and dividend payment date: May 16, 2018. To discharge the members of the Management Board, the members of the Supervisory Board and the auditor from responsibility for action in the year 2017 and to resign from bringing claims against them. To elect certified auditor Vija Dzene (certificate No. 108, V. Dzenes Audits Ltd, license No. 120) as the auditor. To confirm the remuneration of 1 600.00 EUR for the auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for the Year 2018, applicable to VAT under the effective legislation.

The Management Board of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’

Valda Malniece

Manager of the Financial and Accounting department, member of the Management Board