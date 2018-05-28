<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2018 13:00:23

Signify completes share repurchase program to cover performance share plans

Press Release

May 28, 2018

Signify completes share repurchase program to cover performance share plans

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has completed its previously announced share repurchase program.

The company repurchased a total of 1.3 million shares for a total consideration of EUR 33.2 million from May 2, 2018 to May 25, 2018. These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on May 2, 2018. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

In the period May 22, 2018 to May 25, 2018, the company repurchased 419,743 shares at an average price of EUR 24.87 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 10.4 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

Signify became the new company name of Philips Lighting as of May 16, 2018.

--- END ---
For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Robin Jansen
Tel: +31 6 1594 4569
E-mail: robin.j.jansen@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries, we unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter and LinkedIn. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Link to PDF



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Signify via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Philips Lightingmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Philips Lightingmehr Analysen

02.05.18 Philips Lighting Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
01.05.18 Philips Lighting buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.04.18 Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.04.18 Philips Lighting buy Citigroup Corp.
27.04.18 Philips Lighting buy Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:22
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
10:01
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: In der normalen Konsolidierung
09:07
Vontobel: Setzen Sie auf Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen: Mit konservativem Sicherheitspuffer und attraktivem Coupon
08:55
SMI droht Gefahr
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:30
J.P. Morgan AM: Das Verbrauchervertrauen in der Eurozone bleibt solide
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Philips Lighting 27.28 0.00% Philips Lighting

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

McAfee: Krypto-Anleger sollten sich auf einen Bullenmarkt vorbereiten
Deshalb präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Von wegen Schnäppchen: Diese 30 Aktien haben es auf die Top-Empfehlungsliste von Morgan Stanley geschafft
SMI kaum bewegt - DAX um Null
Apple verpasst vielversprechenden Trend und verliert dadurch eine Menge Geld
Vekselberg verklagt offenbar Schweizer Grossbanken
Darum hält sich der Eurokurs zum Franken nahe 1,16
Swiss Re und Softbank beenden Gespräche über Minderheitsbeteiligung - Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kaum bewegt - DAX um Null
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am ersten Handelstag der neuen Woche zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB