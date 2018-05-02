Signet Jewelers Releases 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet”) (NYSE: SIG), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry recognizes the increasing importance of corporate social responsibility to the investment community and today provides integrated reporting. For the first time ever, Signet is releasing its 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report that benchmarks the Company’s industry-leading global CSR programs at the same time as its Annual Report.

"As we kick off Signet’s Path to Brilliance – our three-year transformation plan to help Signet become the world’s largest, most trusted, and most Customer-focused jeweler – we will ensure that our commitment to operational integrity and to our communities matches the exciting plans we have put in place for our business performance and our culture,” said Virginia C. Drosos, Signet Jewelers Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to advance our three strategic priorities of Customer First, OmniChannel and a Culture of Agility and Efficiency under our transformation, and we know that our corporate social responsibility efforts are critical to achieving our ambitions in each of these areas.”

This CSR Report marks the first time Signet has set aggressive CSR goals across each of its four pillars: People, Responsible Sourcing, Environmental Stewardship and Charitable Giving. This includes reducing electricity use by 50% over the next 5 years; and donating 1% of pre-tax earnings every year to our charitable giving partners over time.

"Signet is 100% engaged and committed to Leadership - with a capital ‘L’ - in addressing the social, ethical and environmental issues that affect our Team Members, Customers, our industry, as well as the world in which we live,” Drosos continued.

Signet is committed to leading in CSR in an authentic and transparent way. For example, Signet is one of very few companies to have a Board-level CSR Committee which has been in place since 2014.

"The Board CSR Committee works with the CEO and the CSR Team to ensure that our overall CSR strategy is aligned with and strengthens our business strategy,” commented Eugenia Ulasewicz, Signet Board Member and Chair of the Board CSR Committee. "We know that Customers, investors and our other stakeholders increasingly expect us to ensure the integrity of our supply chain, minimize our environmental impact and us to ensure that Signet makes a positive and visible impact in the communities that are touched by our businesses. We also know that our Team Members and potential Team Members place great importance on knowing that we are a Company that cares. Our commitment to CSR is a commitment to our people.”

Key highlights from Signet’s 2017 CSR Report include:

People

70% of Signet’s field leadership are women.

42% of senior management (Vice President and above) are women as is 50% of the Signet Board of Directors.

Responsible Sourcing

Signet leads the industry, as 1 of 4 US companies to have reported a conflict-free gold supply chain for 4 consecutive years to the SEC, as verified through independent audits.

to have reported a for 4 consecutive years to the SEC, as verified through independent audits. Signet was ranked the #1 jewelry company for its responsible sourcing practices by The Enough Project.

Environmental Stewardship

In the past year, Signet reduced its energy consumption by 2% and achieved a 5.3% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Signet saved 3.2 million pounds of paper by reducing Customer catalog production.

Corporate Giving

In 2017, Signet collectively raised and donated nearly $10 million through our giving programs.

Since 1999, Signet has raised $66 million to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

Signet’s full 2017 CSR Report can be found at the following link: CSR Report and its Annual Report is available at this link: Annual Report

About Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates over 3,500 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk,www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com and www.jamesallen.com.

