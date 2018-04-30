Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
30.04.2018 12:15:00
Signed Contract for the Sale of Shares
UAB "Baltic Holding" has entered into an agreement for acquisition of 5'047'912 shares of public company "ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS" to be completed in June 2018. The shares will be acquired from the shareholders organised by the Investors‘ association and other persons (SC "Invalda INVL" and funds, JSC "Orion securities", other shareholders). UAB "Baltic Holding" is a company controlled by Robertas Pažemeckas, the head of public company "ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS".
Gintaras Keliauskas
Lawyer
+ 370 444 22208
