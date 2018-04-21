<
21.04.2018 08:47:53

Shire Says Considering Its Position On GBP 47.00/shr Proposal From Takeda

(RTTNews) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) said that it is considering its position with respect to 47.00 pounds per share proposal from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TKPYY.PK), and will issue a further announcement in due course.

The recent proposal comprised of 26 pounds per share in new Takeda shares, to be listed in Japan and in the US through an ADR listing, and 21 pounds per share in cash, representing a potential value of 47 pounds per share and approximately 44 billion pounds for the total issued and to be issued share capital of the Company. Based on Takeda's current market capitalisation, Shire shareholders would own about 49 per cent of the enlarged Takeda.

Shire plc (Spons. ADRs) 164.37 2.26% Shire plc (Spons. ADRs)

