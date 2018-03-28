|
Share repurchase programme
|Corporate announcement
The share buy-back programme runs as from 1 March 2017 and up to and including 28 March 2018. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 40/2017 of 22 August 2017, which announced an increase by DKK 1,000m of the existing share buy-back programme amounting to DKK 500m and also an extension of the programme to 28 March 2018 from the previous date of 29 September 2017. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.
Since the announcement as of 1 March 2017, the following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,169,200
|355.87
|1,483,708,740
|26 March 2018
|22,000
|363.45
|7,995,900
|27 March 2018
|22,800
|362.41
|8,262,948
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,214,000
|355.95
|1,499,967,588
Jyske Bank has now finalised its share buy-back programme applicable during the period 1 March 2017 - 28 March 2018. During this period of time, Jyske Bank bought 4,214,000 shares worth DKK 1,499,967,588, corresponding to 4.73% of the company's share capital
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Any questions in regards to this announcement may be addressed to Trine Lysholt Nørgaard, Director, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. +45 89 89 64 29.
