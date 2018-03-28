<
28.03.2018 11:14:42

Share repurchase programme

Corporate announcement

                                                                                                                        

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Vestergade 8-16
DK-8600 Silkeborg
Tel: +45 89 89 64 29
Fax: +45 89 89 19 99
www.jyskebank.dk
Email: jyskebank@jyskebank.dk
Business Reg. No.: DK17616617

28 March 2018

Share repurchase programme 

The share buy-back programme runs as from 1 March 2017 and up to and including 28 March 2018. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 40/2017 of 22 August 2017, which announced an increase by DKK 1,000m of the existing share buy-back programme amounting to DKK 500m and also an extension of the programme to 28 March 2018 from the previous date of 29 September 2017. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.

Since the announcement as of 1 March 2017, the following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price		Transaction value in DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,169,200355.871,483,708,740
26 March 201822,000363.457,995,900
27 March 201822,800362.418,262,948
Accumulated under the programme4,214,000355.951,499,967,588

Jyske Bank has now finalised its share buy-back programme applicable during the period 1 March 2017 - 28 March 2018. During this period of time, Jyske Bank bought 4,214,000 shares worth DKK 1,499,967,588, corresponding to 4.73% of the company's share capital

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                 
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Any questions in regards to this announcement may be addressed to Trine Lysholt Nørgaard, Director, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. +45 89 89 64 29.

Jyske Bank Share Buy-Back UK (28 03 2018)

