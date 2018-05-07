<
07.05.2018 13:18:54

Share buy-back week 18/2018

Announcement             
7 May 2018

Coloplast – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 3/2018 Coloplast has initiated the first part of the share buy-back programme totalling up to DKK 1bn. This part of the programme of DKK500m is expected to take place from 26 February, 2018 to 25 August, 2018.

The buy-back programme will be structured in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbour" rules, which ensure that the company is protected against violation of insider legislation in connection with the buyback programme.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 30 April – 4 May 2018:

 Date   Number of shares    Buying price    Amount DKK 
 30 April 2018 10,000 524.81 5,248,111.00 
 1 May 2018 17,050 527.20 8,988,678.16 
 2 May 2018 4,460 526.75 2,349,297.86 
 3 May 2018 10,000 551.01 5,510,130.00 
 4 May 2018 18,000 574.11 10,333,960.20 
 Accumulated until now under the programme  

754,591 		 

514.81 		 

388,474,669.02 

Henceforth, Coloplast owns 4,273,770 treasury B shares of DKK 1 equal to 1.98% of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 30 April – 4 May 2018 is enclosed.

Kind regards,
Investor Relations
Coloplast A/S
Tel. +45 4911 1800

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts                                             

Ellen Bjurgert
Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800/+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Rasmus Sørensen
Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800/ +45 4911 1786
Email: dkraso@coloplast.com
                                                                                       
Press and the media                                                  

Lina Danstrup
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. 4911 2607
Email: dklina@coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate healthcare.

Our business includes ostomy care, urology and continence care and wound and skin care. We operate globally and employ about 11,000 people.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2018-05 All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebæk, Denmark.

