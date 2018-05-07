|
07.05.2018 13:18:54
Share buy-back week 18/2018
Announcement
7 May 2018
Coloplast – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 3/2018 Coloplast has initiated the first part of the share buy-back programme totalling up to DKK 1bn. This part of the programme of DKK500m is expected to take place from 26 February, 2018 to 25 August, 2018.
The buy-back programme will be structured in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbour" rules, which ensure that the company is protected against violation of insider legislation in connection with the buyback programme.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 30 April – 4 May 2018:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Buying price
|Amount DKK
|30 April 2018
|10,000
|524.81
|5,248,111.00
|1 May 2018
|17,050
|527.20
|8,988,678.16
|2 May 2018
|4,460
|526.75
|2,349,297.86
|3 May 2018
|10,000
|551.01
|5,510,130.00
|4 May 2018
|18,000
|574.11
|10,333,960.20
|Accumulated until now under the programme
|
754,591
|
514.81
|
388,474,669.02
Henceforth, Coloplast owns 4,273,770 treasury B shares of DKK 1 equal to 1.98% of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 30 April – 4 May 2018 is enclosed.
