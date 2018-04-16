Share buy-back week 15/2018

Announcement

16 April 2018

Coloplast – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 3/2018 Coloplast has initiated the first part of the share buy-back programme totalling up to DKK 1bn. This part of the programme of DKK500m is expected to take place from 26 February, 2018 to 25 August, 2018.

The buy-back programme will be structured in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbour" rules, which ensure that the company is protected against violation of insider legislation in connection with the buyback programme.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 9 – 13 April 2018:

Date Number of shares Buying price Amount DKK 9 April 2018 18,560 513.60 9,532,432.70 10 April 2018 15,000 518.48 7,777,134.00 11 April 2018 41,122 514.14 21,142,386.95 12 April 2018 12,098 511.01 6,182,172.36 13 April 2018 15,000 514.27 7,714,078.50 Accumulated until now under the programme 563,483 510.23 287,506,390.77

Henceforth, Coloplast owns 4,105,462 treasury B shares of DKK 1 equal to 1.90% of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 9 – 13 April 2018 is enclosed.

Kind regards,

Investor Relations

Coloplast A/S

Tel. +45 4911 1800

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts

Ellen Bjurgert

Director, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800/+45 4911 3376

Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Rasmus Sørensen

Sr. Manager, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800/ +45 4911 1786

Email: dkraso@coloplast.com



Press and the media

Lina Danstrup

Sr. Media Relations Manager

Tel. 4911 2607

Email: dklina@coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate healthcare.

Our business includes ostomy care, urology and continence care and wound and skin care. We operate globally and employ about 11,000 people.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2018-04 All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebæk, Denmark.

Attachments