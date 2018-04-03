|
03.04.2018 09:16:27
Share buy-back Programme
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 21/2018 – 3 APRIL 2018
On 6 March 2018, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 15/2018 of 6 March 2018. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 7 March 2018 to 22 February 2019. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 400 million.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|103,994
|398.21
|41,411,570.39
|26 March 2018
|10,882
|403.86
|4,394,794.73
|27 March 2018
|4,303
|403.96
|1,738,247.63
|28 March 2018
|5,000
|398.80
|1,994,022.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|124,179
|398.93
|49,538,634.75
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,950,126 shares, corresponding to 3.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.
Please direct any queries to me at tel. +45 29 23 00 44.
Yours sincerely
Royal Unibrew A/S
Lars Jensen
CFO
Encl.
