03.04.2018 09:16:27

Share buy-back Programme

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 21/2018 –  3 APRIL 2018

On 6 March 2018, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 15/2018 of 6 March 2018. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 7 March 2018 to 22 February 2019. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 400 million.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement103,994398.2141,411,570.39
26 March 2018 10,882 403.864,394,794.73
27 March 2018 4,303 403.961,738,247.63
28 March 2018 5,000 398.801,994,022.00
Accumulated under the programme124,179398.9349,538,634.75

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,950,126 shares, corresponding to 3.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.

Please direct any queries to me at tel. +45 29 23 00 44.

Yours sincerely
Royal Unibrew A/S

Lars Jensen
CFO

Encl.

Fond-RU-21-2018-uk

Encl. Company Announcement 03042018-PUBLIC_sbb_ROYAL_UNIBREW

