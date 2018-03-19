COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 18/2018 – 19 MARCH 2018

On 6 March 2018, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 15/2018 of 6 March 2018. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 7 March 2018 to 22 February 2019. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 400 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 23,922 395.00 9,449,213.62 12 March 2018 8,000 400.58 3,204,622.40 13 March 2018 15,956 401.03 6,398,770.86 14 March 2018 5,000 396.97 1,984,826.00 15 March 2018 5,000 397.30 1,986,481.50 16 March 2018 11,140 397.61 4,429,347.55 Accumulated under the programme 69,018 397.77 27,453,261.93

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,894,965 shares, corresponding to 3.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.

