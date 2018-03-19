|
19.03.2018 11:38:00
Share buy-back Programme
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 18/2018 – 19 MARCH 2018
On 6 March 2018, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 15/2018 of 6 March 2018. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 7 March 2018 to 22 February 2019. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 400 million.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|23,922
|395.00
|9,449,213.62
|12 March 2018
|8,000
|400.58
|3,204,622.40
|13 March 2018
|15,956
|401.03
|6,398,770.86
|14 March 2018
|5,000
|396.97
|1,984,826.00
|15 March 2018
|5,000
|397.30
|1,986,481.50
|16 March 2018
|11,140
|397.61
|4,429,347.55
|Accumulated under the programme
|69,018
|397.77
|27,453,261.93
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,894,965 shares, corresponding to 3.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.
Please direct any queries to me at tel. +45 29 23 00 44.
Yours sincerely
Royal Unibrew A/S
Lars Jensen
CFO
