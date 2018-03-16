Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

On 11 April 2017, SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 17/2017 of 30 March 2017. The share buy-back programme has been increased and extended according to company announcement no. 49/2017. According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2017 until 10 April 2018 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 60.0 million.





The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 as regards Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

Meddelelse nr. 12 - Share buy back - 16 03 18