Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.03.2018 15:39:41

Share Buy-back programme at SP GrouP A/S

On 11 April 2017, SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 17/2017 of 30 March 2017. The share buy-back programme has been increased and extended according to company announcement no. 49/2017. According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2017 until 10 April 2018 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 60.0 million.


The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 as regards Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

Meddelelse nr. 16 - Share buy back - 23 03 18

Nachrichten zu SP Group A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SP Group A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:33
Vontobel: derimail - Internationale Indizes: 3.24% p.a. garantiert und 40% Sicherheitspuffer mit physischer ETF-Lieferung
09:33
DAX: Bären am Ruder
08:29
SMI taucht ab
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Stimmung bei Chinas Unternehmen hellt sich auf
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SP Group A-S 1'100.00 0.00% SP Group A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Meyer Burger erleidet 2017 hohen Verlust
Wall Street bricht kräftig ein
Vom "kleinen Bruder" ausgestochen: Ist der Litecoin der bessere Bitcoin?
Weitreichende Verunsicherung: SMI und DAX schliessen tief im Minus
Sensirion-Ausgabepreis mit 36,00 CHF am oberen Ende der Preisspanne
SMI und DAX mit roten Vorzeichen
Meyer Burger-Aktien stürzen um 20% ab - Weiter rote Zahlen, Ausblick schwach
Darum ist der Euro unter Druck - Auch zum Franken tiefer
Wieso der Euro weiter an Wert verliert
Goldman Sachs zweifelt an Teslas Auslieferungszielen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Markt nach schwarzem Donnerstag mit Erholungstendenz
Nach der gestrigen Flucht der Anleger zeichnen sich am Freitag an der Wall Street wieder leichte Erholungstendenzen ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB