Shamrock Capture Solutions Enables Organizations to Batch Scan Documents into the ECM System with No Manual Effort and Expedite Hospital EOB Processing

OLATHE, Ks., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shamrock today announced that it is helping clients enhance data acquisition and sharing with a batch capture solution that automatically classifies documents and eliminates the need for time-consuming document preparation. Another of the company's unique products is enabling healthcare providers to capture paper EOBs and convert these into Electronic Data Interface (EDI) files that allow automatic reconciliation in the billing system, leading to an accelerated revenue cycle.

Traditionally, when documentation such as invoices, patient records, and student applications are received, a staff member manually prepares batches with patch codes or barcodes that separate them by an individual person and document type before scanning them into the enterprise content management (ECM) system. This is a time-consuming, frustrating and error-prone process that prevents expert staff members from focusing their efforts on high-skill tasks. The scale of this business problem is magnified with larger batches and in areas of high document throughput, such as medical records/HIM in a hospital, admissions at a college or university, and accounts payable (AP) at organizations across all industries.

Shamrock's batch capture solution solves this issue with a sophisticated automated document type classifier. Now, a staff member can quickly scan an entire batch without the usual up-front effort. The system automatically classifies every document, making it easy to pinpoint information in the ECM repository later. Personnel are no longer wasting time on menial, document-related duties. Instead they can focus on value-add tasks. Faster availability of scanned information speeds turnaround time, improves service to patients, students, customers, and vendors. And data accuracy is improved as there are no longer any errors from human intervention in the process.

Another innovative Shamrock capture solution expedites EOB processing for physician practices and hospitals. Certain ECM vendors provide an add-on that receives EOB information sent via Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), sends it into the ECM application, and passes it to the billing system for reconciliation. However, some insurance companies don't use EDI and as the service is typically billed on a per-transaction basis, certain healthcare providers cannot afford to use it.

As a result, many hospitals and physician practices still receive a high volume of paper EOBs. Each one requires a patient finance staff member to open the envelope, go through the document line by line and manually key the information into the billing software, as well as scanning the EOB into the ECM system. For a large organization, this can amount to thousands of hours of work per month, not to mention the redundant effort needed to fix data entry errors that can delay billing.

Shamrock's EOB capture solution eliminates these issues and bridges the gap between paper-based EOBs and EDI files that many healthcare organizations have. Now, when EOBs comes in, the solution uses advanced OCR to read them and turns the document into an EDI file. This is then automatically sent into the ECM system, while the data is simultaneously passed to the billing software for reconciliation. The newly automated process expedites the revenue cycle, boosts productivity and frees up staff to concentrate on other projects that better utilize their skill set.

"With our batch capture solution, we're removing the delays and costs of a manual process and enabling organizations to speed throughput," said Shamrock CEO and founder Robert Albright. "Our EOB capture product helps hospitals speed reconciliation, eliminate thousands of work hours every month, and do away with data entry errors."

