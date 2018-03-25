Seventh Goodman Interlink Magic Mile Charity Ramp Run raises HK$1 million for The Fred Hollows Foundation

HONG KONG, March 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodman Group (Goodman or the Group), along with its Interlink Magic Mile Charity Ramp Run sponsors, raised over HK$1 million for The Fred Hollows Foundation at the seventh annual Goodman Interlink Magic Mile Charity Ramp Run on March 25. The run took place at its flagship property in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong with the funds raised to support a major three-year eye healthcare project being undertaken by The Fred Hollows Foundation in Huanxian County in Gansu Province in Western China.

Over 400 runners gathered with cheering friends, families and colleagues at Goodman Interlink, Goodman's landmark warehouse and distribution development in Tsing Yi, to race in teams up the mile of the property's 15-floor cargo ramp. This year also saw solo participants take part in a new four-mile "Magic Mile Challenge" race format, involving a demanding four laps of the property's multi-story ramp, with the fastest runner in this race recording an impressive time of 25 minutes and 35 seconds.

Kristoffer Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Goodman Greater China, said, "We are extremely proud to have hosted the unique and always popular Interlink Magic Mile Charity Ramp Run for a seventh consecutive year. This year, the funds raised will be donated to The Fred Hollows Foundation to help change the lives of over 35,000 people in Huanxian County by improving eye care facilities and helping the community tackle preventable blindness."

Mr Harvey added, "The work of The Fred Hollows Foundation reflects Goodman's strong belief in finding tangible ways to give back to the communities in which we operate and to bring about meaningful social change through improving people's quality of life. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all participants, sponsors and supporters for their participation and generous donations, without which none of this would have been possible."

Michael Allen, Head of International Partnerships & Business Development at The Fred Hollows Foundation, said, "We are delighted with the extraordinary generousity shown by today's participants and are incredibly grateful to Goodman for hosting this exciting event in support of our Huanxian project. Many people stay needlessly blind because they live in poverty, which denies education, independence and the ability to work -- the very things which can break the poverty cycle. This substantial donation will go a long way to reach our goal of providing eye health screenings for over 80,000 senior aged people, eye health screenings for over 50,000 students, cataract surgeries for over 600 people and ophthalmotogy services for over 30,000 patients in Huanxian County."

This year, the Magic Mile Charity Ramp Run received the support of major organisations, including our three platinum sponsors: CBRE, JLL and ING.

Tom Gaffney, Managing Director, CBRE Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, said, "CBRE have been very committed to the Goodman Magic Mile event since its inception, and we are thrilled to participate for a seventh consecutive year. It is a truly unique and fantastic event that we enjoy taking part in every year as it perfectly embodies the enthusiasm CBRE employees have for charitable activities. As a Platinum Sponsor, the event aligns with our organization's commitment to fulfilling its role as a responsible corporate citizen by supporting and adding value to the communities in which our employees live and work around the world. We are proud to be supporting The Fred Hollows Foundation's Huanxian Project, which will create a brighter future for people in need in Western China."

Robert Scholten, Head of Real Estate Finance Asia Pacific, at ING, commented, "Goodman Interlink Magic Mile Charity Ramp Run is a very special event that brings the community together in the spirit of sportsmanship, philanthropy and teamwork to support very worthy causes. ING has participated in this event for many years, and we are delighted to support it once again as a Platinum Sponsor."

KK Fung, Managing Director, Greater China, at JLL, said, "JLL is proud to partner with Goodman to support the Fred Hollows Foundation to provide eyecare services for the people of Huanxian, China. Initiatives such as these inspire us to work with partners who share our commitment to being good corporate citizens and make a difference to people's lives across the world. We were very glad to once again join this year's run and are proud to have sponsored the event as a Platinum Sponsor."

The Fred Hollows Foundation focuses on preventable and treatable eye diseases such as cataracts, trachoma and diabetic retinopathy. The charity's work involves local training and providing affordable technology, so that doctors, nurses and health care workers can recognise, diagnose, refer and treat eye problems in their communities. The Foundation works in more than 25 countries and has restored sight to over two million people.

About Goodman

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist fund managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Goodman's global property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant fund management platform ensures it creates innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver long-term returns for investors

For more information please visit www.goodman.com

About The Goodman Foundation

The Goodman Foundation aims to improve the quality of life, standard of living and health of people across the communities where Goodman operates. Its focus is on social change and improving the lives of those less privileged in our community by providing practical assistance by way of capital expenditure for equipment, funding of programmes and projects, warehousing or office space or the expertise of our people. Many of our community partners, in addition to receiving a Foundation grant, benefit from fundraising and volunteer support from Goodman staff in our good+heart programme along with regular payroll donations through the Goodman good+deeds workplace giving programme.

The Goodman Foundation is represented across Australia, New Zealand, MainlandChina/Hong Kong, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and Poland. Expansion of the Foundation is continuing across Europe, Japan and USA.

The Goodman Foundation has a comprehensive strategy encompassing contributions to the community through the distribution of cash, volunteering, workplace giving and in-kind programmes with long-term (3+years) partnerships developed with charitable organisations underway in all Goodman locations. Through our strategic partnerships with charities, the Goodman Foundation is Building+Communities and making a meaningful difference to the lives of disadvantaged people and vulnerable communities.

For more information please visit http://www.goodman.com/sustainability/foundation

About The Fred Hollows Foundation

The Fred Hollows Foundation is focused on ending avoidable blindness caused by cataracts, trachoma and diabetes. It helps people to help themselves by building capacity at all levels - from village health centres to regional hospitals and national ophthalmological networks. The Foundation trains local doctors and health workers, builds and upgrades facilities and provides equipment to achieve long-term and sustainable eye health care.

For more information, please visit www.hollows.org

