Settlement process reached between WestJet Pilots and WestJet

CALGARY, May 25, 2018 /CNW/ - WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) agreed today to a settlement process through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. The parties have agreed to mediation, and if required, final and binding arbitration.

The parties wish to thank Minister Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour for her assistance and leadership in helping guide the parties to this settlement process.

WestJet guests can now book and travel with confidence.

