ServiceNow to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 25

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter 2018 ended March 31, 2018 following the close of market on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. ServiceNow will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (21:00 GMT) on April 25, 2018. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing 844.464.3153 (passcode: 8685999), or if outside North America, by dialing 508.637.5575 (passcode: 8685999). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this webcast link (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pf7pfwgq).

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial 855.859.2056 (passcode: 8685999), or if outside North America, by dialing 404.537.3406 (passcode: 8685999).

